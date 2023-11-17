‘How Sweden Quit Smoking’ Screening Opens Dialogue

On Nov. 15, 2023, We Are Innovation hosted the avant-premiere of the documentary How Sweden Quit Smoking at the Royal Society of Arts House in London. In addition to the screening of the documentary, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy an expert panel dialogue, dinner and networking with public health experts, advocates, activists and think-tankers from all over the world.

Directed by the Polish filmmaker Tomasz Agencki, How Sweden Quit Smoking delves deep into Sweden’s journey toward becoming a smoke-free country. The documentary shines a light on the personal determination, innovation and human creativity that propelled the Swedish people to achieve a milestone unmatched in contemporary times. This film combines the perspectives of scholars, medical doctors, innovators and activists, presenting a diverse range of voices that echo the expressions of artists. Through compelling storytelling, How Sweden Quit Smoking unveils the intricate interplay of science, politics, history and personal responsibility at the heart of this transformative journey.

“We are incredibly thrilled to bring this important documentary to a wide audience,” said We Are Innovation’s CEO, Federico Fernandez, in a statement. “Sweden’s smoke-free journey beautifully embodies innovation that solves problems and benefits society. By providing smokers safer alternatives, their model is making smoking obsolete and freeing human potential previously hindered by tobacco-related disease and death. We hope the Swedish experience catalyzes similar lifesaving innovations worldwide.”

Agencki said, “This film gives deserved recognition to the unsung heroes—the unrecognized innovators who take action to make our world healthier. Sweden’s remarkable smoke-free transformation was driven by cooperative creativity, personal initiative and a shared spirit of progress. My hope is that this film will inspire viewers to create positive change in their own communities.”

More than 100 international stakeholders met at the Royal Society of Arts. One of the highlights of the evening was an engaging panel discussion featuring experts such as Suely Castro from Knowledge Action Change, Martin Cullip from the Taxpayers Protection Alliance Consumer Center and Delon Human from Health Diplomats. The conversation was moderated by Federico N. Fernandez.