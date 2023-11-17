Japan Tobacco Appoints Executive Members

Japan Tobacco has appointed new executive members to the board of directors.

Koji Shimayoshi has been appointed as executive vice president (effective Jan. 1, 2024) and representative director (effective March 22, 2024). Shimayoshi is currently executive vice president of JT International. He joined JT in April 1993.

Shimayoshi will take the place of Kiyohide Hirowatari, who will become a member of the board, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Hirowatari will resign as member of the board upon conclusion of the 39th annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 22, 2024.

Hiroko Yamashina and Kenji Asakura have been appointed members of the board, effective March 22, 2024. Yamashina is currently a member of the audit and supervisory board, and Asakura is currently representative director and chairman of Nagase and Co. Ltd. Main Kohda will resign as member of the board, effective March 22, 2024. Emiko Takeishi will also join the audit and supervisory board as a member.

Igo Dzaja will take on the role of senior vice president of marketing and tobacco business for Japan, effective Jan. 1, 2024. Kazuyuki Inui will take on the role of senior vice president of sales and tobacco business for Japan, effective Jan. 1, 2024. The following executive directors will resign effective Dec. 31, 2023: Eiichi Kiyokawa, Chigusa Ogawa and Shuici Hirosue.