Planting on Schedule in Sancti Spiritus

Tobacco planting in Cuba’s Sancti Spiritus province are proceeding according to schedule, reports Prensa Latina.

The 2023-2024 crop is expected to benefit from investments in science and technology, according to Isidro Hernandez, agricultural director of the local tobacco collection and processing company.

According to Prensa Latina, tobacco growers have been satisfied with the contributions achieved through root ball tunnels and seeds obtained through mechanization and phytosanitary care.

Meanwhile, photovoltaic panels are assisting in the efficient administration of fertilizers and optimal use of water.

In addition, controlled leaf curing will reduce farmer’s reliance on the weather.