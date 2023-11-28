Accorto and Inter Scientific Create Alliance

Accorto Regulatory Solutions and Inter Scientific have entered into a strategic alliance agreement to provide single-point regulatory and testing solutions for customers in the nicotine industry and other sectors.

Based in the U.S., Accorto specializes in helping small- to mid-sized companies navigate the regulatory landscape to bring products that are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration to market. Inter Scientific is an ISO 17025/GMP-compliant testing laboratory and compliance firm based in the U.K.

The strategic alliance will offer customers in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia improved access to a Accorto’s regulatory strategy development expertise, FDA regulatory application development and submission services, and project management solutions combined with Inter Scientific’s testing and regulatory compliance expertise in the U.K., Europe and the Middle East.

The two companies aspire to use this alliance to streamline their clients’ regulatory application development processes, providing a turn-key solution for both regulatory support and associated analytical data development.

“We are thrilled to unveil our strategic alliance with Accorto,” said Inter Scientific co-founder David Lawson in a statement. “This collaboration represents a significant milestone, offering both new and existing clients a competitive advantage. By aligning with another industry-leading regulatory company that shares the same commitments to quality, urgency, and value, we are confident this will further elevate our standards and capacity.”

“We could not be more pleased to be entering into our first strategic alliance with a company like Inter Scientific that has such a fantastic team,” said Tom Beaudet, CEO of Accorto. “This not only provides our clients with the ability to collect data needed to prove the safety and efficacy of their products, but also allows us to shorten their regulatory application timelines, giving them a competitive advantage.”