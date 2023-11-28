CoEHAR Scientists Among the Most Cited

The 2023 update of the ranking compiled by Plos Biology and Elsevier, conducted by researchers from Stanford University, honors 20 scientists of the Center of Excellence for the acceleration of Harm Reduction (CoEHAR) at the University of Catania among the most cited scientists globally.

The latest update of the database “Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators” was released in October 2023.

The annually updated database recognizes excellence in the field of scientific research, selected from a sample of 100,000 researchers and divided into 22 different scientific areas and 176 additional sub-fields.

CoEHAR founder Riccardo Polosa remains one of the most cited scientists in his field, recognized for the quality of contributions in the field of research applied to smoking harm reduction.

However, this year, in addition to Polosa, 19 additional CoEHAR researchers are honored for their work and included in the database, the organization announced on its website.

They are: Sebastiano Battiato, Antonino Belfiore, Aldo Calogero, Filippo Caraci, Rosita A. Condorelli, Filippo Drago, Margherita Ferrante, Antonio Gagliano, Fabio Galvano, Giuseppe Grasso, Antonino Gulino, Gaetano Isola, Rosalia Maria Leonardi, Sandro La Vignera, Giovanni Li Volti, Venerando Rapisarda, Martino Ruggieri.

Among the recognized CoEHAR scientists, there are also Council members from different universities: Emmanuele Jannini from the University of Rome Tor Vergata and Maria Luisa Brandi from the University of Florence

The Plos Biology database uses six citation parameters, including the total number of publications and the number of times an article related to a scientific study in which the scientist in question is a single or first author is cited.