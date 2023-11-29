Qnovia Cessation Therapy Validated in Human Study

Qnovia announced positive results from its first in-human study of QN-01, an inhaled smoking cessation therapy that is currently being evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“Today marks a pivotal milestone for Qnovia as we believe this data validates the clinical translation of our platform for the first time in patients,” said Qnovia CEO Brian Quigley.

“One of the reasons that quitting smoking is so challenging is that cigarettes provide a significant nicotine spike directly into the bloodstream within seconds. The challenge with current nicotine replacement therapies is that they fail to deliver nicotine quickly enough and at concentrations high enough to effectively alleviate a smoker’s withdrawal symptoms. Unfortunately, this leads to smokers relapsing, resulting in a significant unmet need for novel smoking cessation therapies.