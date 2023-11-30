Malawi Approves Tobacco Law

Lawmakers in Malawi approved the Tobacco Industry Bill, which stipulates how stakeholders are supposed to operate, reports the Nyasa Times.

In addition to provisions on child labor and tenancy, the legislation includes clauses on traceability and the use of agrochemicals. Lawmakers hope the new rules will improve compliance and make it easier for Malawi to market its leaf around the world.

The Tobacco Industry Bill will also regulate contract and noncontract farming, tobacco production and delivery quota, and prices, along with disposal of tobacco stalks.