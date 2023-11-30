MRTP Renewal Filed for General Snus

On Nov. 30, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration filed for scientific review modified-risk tobacco product (MRTP) renewal applications submitted by Swedish Match USA for General Snus smokeless tobacco products, including:

General Loose;

General Dry Mint Portion Original Mini;

General Portion Original Large;

General Classic Blend Portion White Large, 12 count;

General Mint Portion White Large;

General Nordic Mint Portion White Large, 12 count;

General Portion White Large; and

General Wintergreen Portion White Large.

In 2019, the FDA issued modified-risk granted orders for eight smokeless tobacco products made by Swedish Match USA. These orders expire in 2024. To continue marketing the MRTPs after the authorized five-year term, the company submitted an MRTP renewal application to the FDA.

Starting Dec. 1, the public may submit comments on these applications on regulations.gov.