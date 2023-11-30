Russia to Criminalize E-liquid Trafficking

Traffickers of illegal vape liquids could face up to seven years in prison in Russia if a proposal by the Committee of the Federation Council on Economic Policy becomes law, reports AIF.

Lawmakers are concerned about the ingredients in illegal vapes, which evade regulatory scrutiny.

Anatoly Vyborny, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, supported the provision, saying that the measure would help protect the health of young Russians.

Currently, in Russia, there is no criminal liability for the illegal import of vaporizers and e-liquids.