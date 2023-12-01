A Shot in the Arm

Change in our sector is already well underway! I think in terms of new packaging machinery, demand is moving toward higher speed equipment, particularly in the multinationals. We are not in the high-speed segment, so this leaves us to explore lower speed packaging in mid-size and small tobacco companies globally and in areas like format changes, spare parts and mechanical and electrical upgrades with larger tobacco players. There is also clearly a geographical demand shift away from developed economies to developing economies for combustible tobacco products and a shift toward vape/HEBB-style products in developed economies.