Beyond Face Value

Applied properly, age estimation technology can be a valid tool to discourage youth access.

By George Gay

One of the most effective arguments available to those opposed to tobacco harm reduction (THR) is based on what they describe as the child vaping epidemic because, no matter whether such an epidemic is occurring, there is no rational argument that can overcome the emotional tug of politicians crying “child vaping epidemic!” as they trawl for votes and attempt to reset their flagging careers.

Of course, children—here taken to mean those under the age at which it is legal to buy vaping products—should not be sold vapes because this is against the law in many, perhaps most, countries. But they are sold vapes—so the question arises as to how this is possible. Well, in the U.K. at least, it is possible largely because many of those politicians now fuming about the child vaping epidemic have, with 13 years of austerity, undermined the effectiveness of public services, including those, such as Trading Standards, that are charged with policing retailing.

In the face of these problems, one of the few hopes the vaping industry has is to try to help bolster the policing of what happens in retail outlets, in part by using age estimation technology. Anybody who listened to the video presentation by Robert Burton, group scientific and regulatory director of Plxsur, which was part of the Bonus Content of the September Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum in Seoul, South Korea, will have heard him make a case for age estimation technology to be used in stores selling vapes. In fact, such technology is currently being tested in two outlets in Italy run by Puff Store, part of Plxsur, before a planned wider rollout. Puff Store is using Innovative Technology’s MyCheckr system, which Puff Store’s CEO, Umberto Roccatti, described as “an excellent example of how vaping businesses can support vital legislation and responsible business practices through innovation.”