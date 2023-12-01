Canary Islands to Revise Tobacco Tax Law in 2024

The Canary Islands plans to revise its tobacco products tax law in 2024, according to 2Firsts.

Beginning next year, e-cigarette products and e-cigarette juices will be subject to a tax of €0.10 ($0.10) per milliliter with the revenue being incorporated into the 2024 budget proposal.

Implementing this tax will make the Canary Islands the first Spanish autonomous community to impose a specific tax on tobacco products.

The tax will affect e-cigarette devices and liquids regardless of nicotine content.

A Ministry of Health report titled E-Cigarette Tax Review: European Regulations and Potential Scenarios in Spain predicts that the impending tax could increase national public revenue from €7 million to €48 million.

The revised bill will also increase the tax rate for cigars and small cigars to 4 percent from 2 percent and increase the tax rate for other tobacco products to 10 percent from 5 percent.