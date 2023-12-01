Kathmandu to Ban Plastic-Wrapped Tobacco Products

Kathmandu will ban the sale of tobacco products in all its 32 wards from Dec. 13, 2023, reports myRepublica.

Ram Prasad Poudel, chief of the Kathmandu Metropolitan City’s (KMC) health department, said the measure would apply to the sale, storage and use of all tobacco products packaged in plastic. This includes not only cigarettes and bidis, but also tamakhu, sulfa, kakkad, gutkha and paan parag, among other regional products.

“We are on a campaign of making Kathmandu a healthy city,” said Poudel.

The KMC reportedly plans to apply similar measures to water pipe tobacco at a later stage.