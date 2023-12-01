More Regulatory Hurdles

The next challenge for tobacco-related rolling papers will be regulation, according to Sanchez. “We have the intrusion of the politicians with constant new regulations,” he says. “We will see what happens with the revision of the European Union Tobacco Products Directive and new laws trying to overregulate [the industry] such as [those] trying to have tobacco-free generations and forbidding filters.”

Another challenge comes from the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD), which entered into force in 2021 and bans the sale of single-use plastic items such as plates, cutlery, straws and plastic/cotton bud sticks as well as food containers and expanded polystyrene cups. The law exempts cigarette filters but will oblige tobacco manufacturers to cover the costs of consumer awareness-raising measures and extended producer responsibility schemes tackling the cleanup of litter and its subsequent transport and treatment and other issues starting this December.

“While personally I have always been a great defender of the environment, I would have preferred a smoother application of the directive,” he points out. “The commission has not fulfilled its own timetable and now, in November, we still do not know about taxes to be paid next year, especially considering that some will be retroactive to 2023. Once again, the pressure for the smaller manufacturers is enormous and disproportionate.”

Whether driven by regulation or other factors, eco-friendliness is a major trend in rolling papers, according to Rubiralta. “In line with key consumer trends in the broader fast-moving consumer goods industry, there is a growing demand for more environmentally sustainable products,” he says. “As part of our ongoing efforts, we are actively exploring strategies to reduce the impact to the environment. This includes different product and packaging initiatives of Rizla products, amongst other contributions.

“This summer, for example, we have introduced our Natura filter tips as well as our plastic-free tips in selected markets, such as Greece. This is our first plastic-free tips range, made with biodegradable paper, which is a milestone that our team takes great pride in. This complements our recent environmentally friendly paper launches of Rizla Classic, which are unbleached papers, Natura hemp papers and our innovative Rizla Bamboo papers offer, which have received favorable consumer responses.”

Sanchez’s experience is similar. “We see that consumers ask for new products that are more environmentally friendly,” he says. “For centuries, our industry has used flax and hemp as fibers to produce rolling cigarette paper. Different fibers are now in demand, such as bamboo and rice. There is a preference of some people for rice paper, a raw material that was used many years ago to produce paper. With the improvement of paper technology, these fibers were abandoned because of their fragility. Many products still claim to be ‘rice paper,’ although they’re not made of rice. Republic has gone back to the origins, and it is now producing a special blend of rice plus organic hemp paper, which is the only product in the market containing real rice.”

Several months ago, Republic Technologies introduced the first bagged filter paper. The company is also reviewing all its packaging to remove plastic wherever possible. “Most of our boxes are no longer plastic-wrapped but they still can guarantee the freshness of the product,” says Sanchez. “We have never been fans of closing devices such as magnets because we feel it goes against the environmental target, so we have developed a new way to close some of our booklets just with a paper flap.”