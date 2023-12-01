The Potential of Pot

Disappointing Move

Meanwhile in Germany, legalization appears to have lost some of its momentum. Hopes were high when, in 2021, a new coalition government announced it would permit licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to adults, i.e., those from the age of 18. The move would have made Germany the biggest EU cannabis market by far. With the legalization, the government aimed to starve the illegal market, decriminalize occasional users, lower criminal justice expenditures and protect public health. The expected cannabis tax, experts predicted, could contribute up to €1.8 billion ($1.92 billion) annually to the state treasury.

Two years on, all that remains of the lofty plans is a watered-down version. After realizing that full legalization of recreational cannabis would interfere with the U.N. Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs (1961) and EU legislation, the cabinet on Aug. 16, 2023, approved a bill that would allow adults to possess up to 25 grams of the drug, grow a maximum of three plants and acquire weed as members of nonprofit cannabis clubs. The government said it would also launch a pilot project to test the effects of a commercial supply chain for recreational cannabis over five years—a proposal for which it will need to present separate legislation.

The legislation was scheduled to pass Parliament on Nov. 16, 2023, making cannabis legal from Jan. 1, 2024. However, after meeting fierce opposition from numerous parties, among them conservative policymakers who warned that legalization would encourage cannabis use and create more work for authorities, industry associations and consumer advocacy groups, the final reading was delayed to mid-December.

In a Nov. 6 parliamentary hearing, the German Cannabis Association (DHV) pointed out that the possession cap of 25 grams per year made home cultivation impossible, as it referred to fresh flowers, which tend to lose weight after drying. “Under these conditions, no one will take the trouble to cultivate cannabis,” says DHV Managing Director Georg Wurth. “The limit would be a promotion scheme for the black market.”

DHV also advocates to allow private growers to cultivate more than three plants and criticizes the distance rule, which stipulates that consumption will neither be allowed in cannabis clubs nor within a 200-meter distance of schools, kindergartens, playgrounds or cannabis clubs. “Such a distance—or any obligatory distance—would mean that in populated areas there would be no space left for legal consumption,” he says. “The idea to completely prohibit consumption on the premises of clubs whose only aim is to cultivate cannabis is unrealistic and makes no sense. The envisaged distance rule for cannabis clubs is similarly absurd, as it does nothing for youth prevention.”

Furthermore, the punishments for violations described in the proposed legislation are too harsh, according to Wurth. The bill stipulates imprisonment of up to three years for the possession of 26 grams of cannabis or the cultivation of four plants. Consumption-related offences involve high fines. Smoking pot in a 190-meter radius from a school, for example, could cost the user up to €100,000. The DHV also calls for a legal opportunity to consume self-cultivated cannabis with friends. “After all, the goal is to deprive the black market of as much consumed cannabis as possible,” Wurth says. The association also calls for equal treatment of cannabis and alcohol in road traffic and an alignment of sanctions.

At press time, an amended version of the bill that takes into account stakeholders’ input had not been released. The first part of the planned cannabis reform in Germany is now expected to become effective on April 1, 2024, at the earliest.