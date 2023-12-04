Borgia Walker to Direct Human Resources at RAI

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has appointed Borgia Walker to the role of senior vice president, human resources and inclusion. In this role, Walker will oversee RAI’s human resources strategy and operations and serve on the RAI leadership team, as well as BAT’s global human resources leadership team.

“Our employees are key to driving our transformation, and no one is better fit to lead our people strategy than Borgia,” said RAI President and CEO David Waterfield in a statement. “She is a respected leader within Reynolds because of the tremendous impact she has made on our organization’s transformation towards building ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ and she also embodies the spirit of giving back to the community, which is core to who we are as an organization.”

Walker joined Brown and Williamson (which merged its U.S. tobacco assets into RAI in 2004) in 1995 and held roles in finance, internal audit, and regulatory oversight before joining the HR function in 2015 as a business partner.

Her career in HR includes serving as senior director – health and wellness, where she implemented a new health plan; vice president – organizational effectiveness and services, where she was responsible for the HR service team and payroll; and vice president – HR services and integration, where she expanded her responsibilities to lead the global integration of the U.S. HR framework.

In her new role, she will lead and oversee talent acquisition, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, organizational design, and cultural development, as well as employee education and development, compensation and benefits.