PMI to produce BAT cigarettes in Switzerland

Philip Morris International and BAT have entered into a contract manufacturing agreement for cigarette production in Neuchatel, Switzerland, reports Le Temps.

“[L]imited volumes of BAT cigarettes will take place in the PMI factory located in Neuchatel,” BAT wrote in a press note cited by the newspaper. “This is an agreement specific to the Swiss domestic market.”

Only part of the cigarette volumes intended for the Swiss market will be produced in Neuchatel; the rest, as well as previously exported volumes, will be manufactured in other BAT factories.

Six positions will be added at the Boncourt site, according to BAT, bringing the total number of positions at the site to about 20.

BAT Switzerland announced this summer that it would maintain its warehouse and shipping department in Boncourt. The company’s head office remains in the canton of Jura.