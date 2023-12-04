Serpil Timuray joins BAT board

Serpil Timuray has joined the board of BAT as an independent nonexecutive director and as a member of the nominations and remuneration committees.

Timuray is currently the CEO of Europe Cluster and a member of the executive committee at Vodafone Group. She joined Vodafone in 2009 and has held a variety of executive roles being the group chief commercial operations and strategy officer in charge of areas including global strategy, marketing, innovation and digital transformation, the regional CEO for Africa, Middle East, Asia, Pacific, and the CEO of Turkiye.

Prior to joining Vodafone, Timuray was the CEO of Danone Dairy Turkiye, having started her career in 1991 at Procter and Gamble, where she held several marketing roles. Timuray is currently nonexecutive director of TPG Telecom. She previously served as an independent nonexecutive director of Danone Group from 2015 to 2023 and as the chair of the corporate social responsibility committee.

“I am pleased to welcome Serpil Timuray to our board,” said BAT Chair Luc Jobin in a statement. “Her extensive experience in growing consumer and enterprise product companies in technology and fast-moving consumer goods sectors and in managing global strategy, innovation and digital transformation will be beneficial to the board as we continue to accelerate our strategy to build ‘A Better Tomorrow.’”