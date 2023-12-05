Adult Vapers Rely on Flavors And Disposables: Research

New industry figures, collected by online vape retailers representing around 43 percent of the U.K. market, have revealed that significant numbers of older adults are users of disposable and flavored vapes, which are the focus of a government consultation to address the issue of youth vaping that will close on Dec. 6.

The industry warns that any moves to ban single use vapes and flavors, which have been key drivers in the decline of smoking to record low levels in the U.K. over the last two years, will have catastrophic consequences for the nation’s public health and will effectively end any chance of creating a smokefree generation in the near future.

The data collected from the last quarter sales by four of the country’s leading online retailers, representing nearly a quarter of the U.K. market, revealed that:

The most popular flavor category amongst middle-aged adults (35-44 and year olds) was “fruit” flavors, followed “treats and desserts”

Highest proportion of tobacco flavor use is in the over-55 age category

Menthol flavors and tobacco flavors are significantly less popular amongst middle-aged adults

The average age of adult disposable users is 39

The latest adult vaping statistics follow a survey conducted by One Poll earlier this year, which revealed that 83 percent of vapers said that flavors helped them quit smoking, with one in three saying that a ban on them would lead them back to conventional cigarettes, which would represent around 1.5 million former smokers.