Adult Vapers Rely on Flavors And Disposables: Research
New industry figures, collected by online vape retailers representing around 43 percent of the U.K. market, have revealed that significant numbers of older adults are users of disposable and flavored vapes, which are the focus of a government consultation to address the issue of youth vaping that will close on Dec. 6.
The industry warns that any moves to ban single use vapes and flavors, which have been key drivers in the decline of smoking to record low levels in the U.K. over the last two years, will have catastrophic consequences for the nation’s public health and will effectively end any chance of creating a smokefree generation in the near future.
The data collected from the last quarter sales by four of the country’s leading online retailers, representing nearly a quarter of the U.K. market, revealed that:
- The most popular flavor category amongst middle-aged adults (35-44 and year olds) was “fruit” flavors, followed “treats and desserts”
- Highest proportion of tobacco flavor use is in the over-55 age category
- Menthol flavors and tobacco flavors are significantly less popular amongst middle-aged adults
- The average age of adult disposable users is 39
The latest adult vaping statistics follow a survey conducted by One Poll earlier this year, which revealed that 83 percent of vapers said that flavors helped them quit smoking, with one in three saying that a ban on them would lead them back to conventional cigarettes, which would represent around 1.5 million former smokers.
“These statistics show what we in the industry already know—that the very flavors and single use vapes that are now under scrutiny by the government as it looks to tackle youth vaping are a lifeline for former adult smokers,” said Dan Marchant, co-owner of online retailer Vape Club, which contributed to the demographic sales data.
“The legitimate vaping industry completely recognizes the need to deal with youth vaping but it shouldn’t involve any wholesale bans, as this will affect the adults who depend on them. There is already a ban on vapes for under 18 year olds as it is illegal for retailers to sell devices to minors. That’s why the industry is calling for greater enforcement of the existing law, on-the-spot fines of up to £10,000 ($12,631) per offence and the introduction of a retail licensing scheme to weed out the rogue traders.”
“Why should 4.5 million adults who have spent years trying to kick a habit that kills some 250 people a day, and have managed to do so through vaping, be at risk of having their lifeline taken away?” asked UKVIA’s Director General John Dunne.
“If the government goes down the path of banning single use vapes and/or flavors a return to smoking amongst current vapers will be very much on the cards, bringing with it catastrophic consequences for the public health of the nation and wrecking any chances of the government’s smoke free ambition. The only winners from any potential bans on the vaping industry are the tobacco industry and illicit markets, something that no one in their right mind wants to see.”