BAT Writes Down Value of Combustibles

British American Tobacco will write down the value of some of its traditional cigarette brands by £25 billion ($31.5 billion) to reflect the diminishing outlook for combustible tobacco products.

The company said the charge—one of the biggest corporate write-downs in recent years—mainly relates to U.S. brands it acquired, as it assesses their carrying value and economic usefulness in the years to come. The brands being written down include Newport, Pall Mall, Camel and Natural American Spirit.

The decline in U.S. cigarette sales has been driven not only by growing health awareness and mounting regulations, but also by economic challenges, with consumers downtrading to cheaper brands or illicit products. These trends prompted BAT to adjust the way some of its U.S. brands are treated on its balance sheet, shifting their value to a finite lifetime of 30 years.

Chief Executive Tadeu Marroco described the move as “accounting catching up with reality.”

While he does not believe cigarettes will disappear in 30 years, he said it was no longer possible to justify an indefinite value for those brands equating to around $80 billion on BAT’s balance sheet.

BAT added that it would start amortizing the remaining value of its U.S. combustibles brands in 2024, making it the first of the major cigarette players to acknowledge its tobacco brands’ value had an expiry date.