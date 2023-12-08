  • December 8, 2023

Brazil: Over 500 Packs of Cigarettes Seized

Image: AlfRibeiro

Brazilian military police seized a shipment of over 500 packs of cigarettes in the municipality of Novo Santo Antonio, reports Diario de Cuiaba. Over BRL2,300 ($466.09) in cash, checks, lighters and electronic cigarettes was collected. Two were arrested.

During a roadblock, the suspect fled at high speed and was subsequently detained. The driver then admitted to carrying a shipment of cigarettes and other devices without a receipt. He also admitted to carrying packs of cigarettes from Paraguay and checks worth BRL6,700.

The illicit products were found under the passenger floor mat.

