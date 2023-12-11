Habanos Debuts ‘El Rey Del Mundo Royal’ in Cyprus

Habanos S.A. released its latest vitola, the El Rey Del Mundo Royal Series, at an event in Cyprus last week. The event was put on one of Habanos’, the Cuban cigar industry’s distribution arms exclusive distributors, Phoenicia T.A.A.

The Royal Series (50 ring gauge x 155 mm length) will be on sale exclusively at La Casa Del Habano franchise stores.

The company also unveiled new products such as the Edición Regional Por La Larrañaga Fénix, and the new Cohiba Wide Short (machine-made Cuban cigar).

The launch of the new vitola shared the spotlight with both companies celebrating 15 years of a “fruitful business partnership,” according to an emailed release.

The event brought together more than 450 aficionados from Lebanon, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Malta, Italy, France, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Kuwait, Bulgaria, Canada and Bahrain.

Also in attendance were the co-presidents of Habanos, Maritza Carillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera.