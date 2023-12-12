Mexico Vape Ban Ruled Unconstitutional

Mexico’s ban on the sale of e-cigarettes is unconstitutional, the nation’s top arbiter ruled, according to Reuters. The Second Chamber of the Supreme Court found that the presidential decree that established the prohibition contravenes freedom of commerce.

The ruling permits only retailers who were parties to the case to sell e-cigarettes, however. If other retailers want to sell e-cigarettes, they must file their own court cases to declare the unconstitutionality of the ban in their specific instances.

Alberto Gomez Hernandez, policy manager of the World Vapers’ Alliance, welcomed the decision of Mexico’s high court, saying that the decree violates not only the freedom of trade of the companies but also the right to health of Mexican adults. “Mexicans should be free to decide how they consume nicotine,” Gomez said in a statement.