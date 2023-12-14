Bulgaria to Ban Flavored Products

Bulgaria will ban products with flavors other than tobacco effective Jan. 1, 2024, reports Novinite.com

The ban is in response to the European Commission’s directive.

The amendment will also require that all packaging for heated-tobacco products display a warning highlighting associated risks of use. The Ministry of Economy and Industry will now be tasked with prohibiting tobacco products containing additives that significantly increase toxicity, with addictive properties or that pose risks of cancer, mutations or reproductive toxicity.

Enactment of the changes is pending official publication in the State Gazette.