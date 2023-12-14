Single-Use Vape Batteries Can Be Recharged: Study

The lithium-ion batteries in disposable vapes can continue to perform at high capacity for hundreds of cycles, according to a study, published in Joule.

The research was conducted by scientists from University College London (UCL) and the University of Oxford and supported by the Faraday Institution.

“The surprise for us were the results that pointed toward just how long these batteries could potentially cycle,” professor Paul Shearing of the University of Oxford and UCL said, according to media reports. “If you use a low charge and discharge rate, you can see that for over 700 cycles, you still have more than 90 percent capacity retention.

“That’s a pretty good battery. And these are just being discarded. They’re being chucked on the side of the road.”