USTC Acquires VP Distributors

The consumer products division of U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc. (USTC), Premier Manufacturing, of Chesterfield, Missouri, USA, has acquired VP Distributors of Williamston, West Virginia, USA.

By combining the strengths of both organizations, USTC aims to leverage synergies, grow its customer base and ultimately provide an improved customer experience.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of VP Distributors, a move that underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled convenience, blend of quality products and exceptional service to our customers. This strategic expansion aligns with our vision to enhance accessibility and elevate the overall c-store supply experience,” said Russ Mancuso, USTC’s senior vice president for consumer products.

USTC anticipates that this acquisition will not only boost its market share but also create new opportunities for VP’s customers and their employees.