WHO Urges Equal Treatment of Vapes and Cigarettes

The World Health Organization has urged governments to ban all flavors in e-cigarettes, treating them like combustible products.

While some consider e-cigarettes a key to reducing death and disease caused by smoking, the WHO said “urgent measures” are needed to control them, according to Reuters.

“Kids are being recruited and trapped at an early age to use e-cigarettes and may get hooked to nicotine,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.