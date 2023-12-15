Experts Concerned About Direction Tobacco Control

The Italian publication Formiche recently published a report raising concerns about the WHO’s tobacco control policies and strategies in combating smoking related diseases.

Titled, “Framework Convention on Tobacco Control: Challenges and Prospects for WHO,” the report provides a comprehensive overview of the smoking crisis, the limitations of current tobacco control policies, and the role of harm reduction and non-combustion products. Additionally, it emphasizes the need for innovative strategies and a re-evaluation of the WHO’s approach to effectively combat the global smoking epidemic.

The report highlights how the FCTC has not considered harm reduction efforts which led to a deviation from the original stance of the WHO. Despite the FCTC’s efforts, the number of smokers have remained stable over the last 20 years, with the decrease in smoking rates being countered by the effects of population growth.

It further suggests technology innovations that eliminate combustion, represent significant steps toward harm reduction. However, the FCTC, whilst acknowledging the potential of these innovations, has not adopted them, and discounts the growing body of science evidencing their potential. Experts state that the parties to the treaty have abandoned the core principle of harm reduction and ignored scientific evidence leading to misinformation amongst consumers.

“With 80-90 percent of alternative tobacco products being less toxic in comparison to combustibles, there is clearly a solution to reducing tobacco risk, but the world seems to be completely blindfolded. It is essential for tobacco control policies to respect human rights and consider the integration of the principles of risk reduction by adopting alternatives,” said Riccardo Polosa, professor of internal medicine at the University of Catania, in a statement.