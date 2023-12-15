Pyxus Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report
Pyxus International published its Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report detailing the company’s progress toward its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives around the globe.
“Fiscal year 2023 marked our 150th year of business, a significant milestone that highlights the strength and sustainability of our company,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in a statement. “While we have a long history of driving impactful actions, this year’s report is a testament to our decision to integrate the company’s business and sustainability strategies and the positive results that stem from that decision.”
During FY23, the company surpassed its global target to reduce total water withdrawal by 10 percent by 2030, achieving a reduction of 12.87 percent. This was accomplished despite the expanded scope of the target, which previously encompassed only groundwater consumption.
Pyxus reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 9.39 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 11.17 percent when compared to the prior reporting year. The company planted trees on 48 percent more acreage compared to the prior year, as the company continued its work with stakeholders, including its contracted farmers, to reduce deforestation linked to crop production.
In its processing operations, Pyxus recycled, reused or repurposed 40.8 percent of waste generated.
The company exceeded its annual community support target by more than four times, benefiting over 600,000 individuals, a total that comes on top of the support the company provides to its contracted growers. Pyxus maintained a lost-time injury (LTI) rate of less than 0.5 per 100 employees over 200,000 hours worked for the second year in a row with an LTI rate of .41.
The company also achieved a 99.5 percent Code of Business Conduct training completion rate among eligible employees.
“I am proud of our teams around the world who contributed to our FY23 results. In addition to surpassing two of our ESG targets—water and community support—we successfully navigated challenges and mitigated risks to deliver stakeholder value while strengthening our position as a forward-thinking company as we chart our path through the next 150 years,” stated Sikkel.
The sustainability report outlines Pyxus’ performance during the period of April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.