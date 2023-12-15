Pyxus Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report

Pyxus International published its Fiscal Year 2023 Sustainability Report detailing the company’s progress toward its global environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the measurable impacts of its sustainability initiatives around the globe.

“Fiscal year 2023 marked our 150th year of business, a significant milestone that highlights the strength and sustainability of our company,” said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel in a statement. “While we have a long history of driving impactful actions, this year’s report is a testament to our decision to integrate the company’s business and sustainability strategies and the positive results that stem from that decision.”

During FY23, the company surpassed its global target to reduce total water withdrawal by 10 percent by 2030, achieving a reduction of 12.87 percent. This was accomplished despite the expanded scope of the target, which previously encompassed only groundwater consumption.

Pyxus reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 9.39 percent and Scope 3 emissions by 11.17 percent when compared to the prior reporting year. The company planted trees on 48 percent more acreage compared to the prior year, as the company continued its work with stakeholders, including its contracted farmers, to reduce deforestation linked to crop production.