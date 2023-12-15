WHO E-cigarette Announcement Provokes Backlash

Tobacco harm reduction advocates have vehemently criticized the World Health Organization’s call to crack down on e-cigarettes.

On Dec. 14, the global health body issued a statement urging action to prevent the uptake of e-cigarettes and counter nicotine addiction.

“E-cigarettes as consumer products are not shown to be effective for quitting tobacco use at the population level,” the WHO wrote. “Instead, alarming evidence has emerged on adverse population health effects.”

In its announcement, the WHO described e-cigarettes with nicotine as highly addictive and harmful to health. “Whilst long-term health effects are not fully understood, it has been established that they generate toxic substances, some of which are known to cause cancer and some that increase the risk of heart and lung disorders,” the organization wrote.

“Use of e-cigarettes can also affect brain development and lead to learning disorders for young people. Fetal exposure to e-cigarettes can adversely affect the development of the fetus in pregnant women. Exposure to emissions from e-cigarettes also poses risks to bystanders.”

To address the impact of e-cigarettes, the WHO encouraged national governments to ban vape flavors, limit the concentration of nicotine, and tax e-cigarettes.

Tobacco harm reduction activists were aghast. “The WHO’s latest stance on vaping flavors is not just misguided, it’s dangerously out of touch with scientific reality,” wrote Michael Landl, director of the World Vapers’ Alliance, in a statement.

“By pushing for a blanket ban, the WHO blatantly disregards a wealth of scientific evidence that underscores the benefits of vaping when compared to alternatives. Flavored e-cigarettes have been proven to increase the chances of successful smoking cessation by 230 percent compared to non-flavored alternatives. It’s appalling to see such a pivotal public health tool being dismissed by an organization that should be at the forefront of harm reduction.”