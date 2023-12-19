AOI Recognized for Contributions in Tanzania

Alliance One International (AOI) was recognized in the “large tobacco processing industries” category of Tanzania’s Manufacturer of the Year Awards competition, reports The Citizen.

During a ceremony on Dec. 17, AOI Managing Director Ephraim Mapoore thanked the organizers and attributed the company’s success to its adherence to best farming practices and business practices, as well as its commitment to look after its farmer base.

Mapoore noted that AOI has paid its 12,000 contract growers in Tanzania $71.9 million this season, in line with a government requirement to pay growers in U.S. dollars.

In addition, the company paid $1.81 million in fees to the agricultural marketing cooperative society, and $780,000 to cooperative tobacco unions.

Meanwhile, district authorities received $1.72 million in crop cess revenue from AOI.

Mapoore thanked the government for providing its Morogoro factory with reliable electricity. For many years, the company relied on diesel-powered generators in most of the production time.