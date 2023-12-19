Universal Releases Sustainability Report

Universal Corp. released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

“Universal is proud of the efforts taken in the last year to promote the sustainability of our operations and contribute to global sustainability goals,” said George C. Freeman III, Universal’s chairman, president and CEO, in a statement.

“We are taking important steps to advance our sustainability agenda as we continue to monitor and address the environmental and social impacts of our business. We are excited to share details of our work in this year’s sustainability report.”

Universal’s 2023 Sustainability Report focuses on the company’s primary sustainability topics as well as its environmental, social and supply chain goals. This report has been prepared with reference to GRI Standards and SASB Agriculture Products Standard, and data disclosed in this report reflects activities from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.