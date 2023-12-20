Strategic Impairment

BAT’s write-down of its U.S. cigarette brands is a positive step in its journey toward a resilient future.

By Richard Haigh

Earlier this month, BAT announced a $31.5 billion impairment on the value of some of its U.S. cigarette brands. The affected brands, including Newport, Camel, Pall Mall and Natural American Spirit, will see their value on BAT’s balance sheet adjusted to a finite lifetime of 30 years, resulting in a noncash impairment charge. This signifies the first instance where a major global tobacco company has written off some of the value of its traditional cigarettes business in a significant market such as the United States.

BAT’s write-down highlights the challenges faced by traditional tobacco businesses in the wake of evolving industry dynamics. BAT attributes the move to economic challenges in the U.S., where inflation-weary consumers are shifting to cheaper brands, as well as the rise of illicit disposable vapes. Furthermore, intensifying regulatory environments and the heightened awareness of health risks have resulted in a decline in cigarette sales volumes in certain markets. These are predicted to continue to fall, with BAT adding that global tobacco industry sales volumes will be down around 3 percent in 2023.

Responding to Change

The decision to write down the value of some of its brands was a bold step for BAT because, despite the short-term pain, the reality is that the market for cigarettes is shrinking, and pretending otherwise would be irresponsible on the part of management.

In the past, failure to embrace change has decided the fate of several top brands. Blockbuster, a giant in the video rental industry with thousands of stores worldwide, failed to recognize the shift toward online streaming and mail-order DVD services. In 2010, Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy, unable to compete with the likes of Netflix. Kodak, which resisted the shift to digital cameras, suffered the consequences, filing for bankruptcy in 2012. Nokia, once a dominant force in the mobile phone industry, struggled to adapt to the rise of smartphones and the popularity of app ecosystems. Nokia’s market share declined rapidly, and eventually, it sold its mobile phone business to Microsoft in 2014. These all serve as cautionary examples.

BAT’s move is crucial in the context of the company consciously steering away from potential pitfalls, showcasing a commitment to survival and growth in new categories. The company is already investing heavily in alternative products, focusing on vaping and oral nicotine and wants 50 percent of its revenues to come from these by 2035.