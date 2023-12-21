Singapore Cracks Down on Travelers With Vapes

Singapore authorities will step up checks at air, land and sea checkpoints to prevent e-cigarettes from entering the city state, reports the South China Morning Post.

“Incoming passengers may be screened for e-vaporizers and their components at the arrival halls, and those found with e-vaporizers or their components will be fined,” said the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority in a media release.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore, and offenders can be fined up to SGD2,000 ($1,490). Those who import, distribute or sell such products face stiffer penalties, including a possible jail term.

Despite the ban, the number of people caught using and possessing vapes has been rising, including among underage consumers.

Apart from the border checkpoints, checks will be stepped up at places such as the central business district, shopping centers, parks and smoking areas as well as public entertainment outlets such as bars and clubs.

Since Dec. 1, enforcement officers from the National Environment Agency have been empowered to take action against people who use or own vapes.

Singapore authorities said that their multi-agency approach is aimed at protecting its population.

The World Health Organization said last week that urgent action is needed to control e-cigarettes to protect children and nonsmokers.