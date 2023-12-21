Warnings for Vapes Resembling Alcohol

On Dec. 20, 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to three online retailers for selling and/or distributing unauthorized e-cigarettes that imitate packaging for bottles of alcohol. These retailers sold Luckee Vape Daniels brands, which are flavored disposable e-cigarette products that come in a variety of common alcoholic drink flavors that may be appealing to young people, including icy pina colada, frozen strawberry daiquiri, frozen mangorita and watermelon martini.

Data from the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey indicate that disposable products are the most commonly used type of e-cigarettes among U.S. middle and high school students. Among current youth e-cigarette users, approximately nine in 10 reported using flavors, with fruit flavors being the most popular (63.4 percent) and about one in 14 (7.2 percent) reporting use of products with alcoholic drink flavors.

“FDA is committed to taking action across the supply chain, including among retailers, to remove unauthorized tobacco products from the marketplace,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, in a statement. “This includes continued monitoring of the online marketplace to identify and combat against emerging products of concern.”