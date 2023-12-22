RELX Recognized for Sustainability

RLX Technology’s (RELX) score rose 13 percent in S&P Global’s most recent corporate sustainability assessment. The company ranked first among all global e-cigarette companies for the second consecutive year.

The Chinese company scored well above the industry average in many ESG topics, such as product innovation management, business ethics, talent development, greenhouse gas emissions and transparency of information disclosure.

“RELX views sustainability not just as a goal but as a fundamental part of our DNA,” said RELX Senior Manager for External Affairs Elgin Seah in a statement. “The impressive rating from S&P Global reaffirms that our efforts in environmental conservation, social responsibility and corporate governance are making a meaningful difference.”

In addition to complying with China’s recently created product standards for e-cigarettes, RELX has established a full life-cycle quality assurance program to ensure product quality and safety in a holistic manner.