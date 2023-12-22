Zimbabwean Leaf Exports Top $1 Billion in 2023

Zimbabwe earned $1.2 billion from tobacco exports in 2023, compared to $975 million this previous year, reports The Herald.

As of Dec. 15, the country had exported 233.9 million kg of the golden leaf, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

The average price for the shipments was $5.23 per kg, up from $4.96 a kg during the same period in 2022.

In the comparable 2022 period, Zimbabwe shipped 196.57 million kg.

The bulk of Zimbabwean tobacco is exported to countries in the Far East. In 2023, the nation shipped 109.45 million kg to that region, raking in $779.2 million at an average price of $7.12 per kg.

Africa is the second largest consumer of flue-cured tobacco from Zimbabwe, having consumed 40.84 million kg valued at $141.6 million in 2023.

Despite the late onset of the rains and the decreased number of registered growers, stakeholders are optimistic about achieving the targeted 300 million kg crop in 2024.

As of Dec. 15, 2023, the number of registered growers was 112,447, compared to 144,446 in the same period last year.

Ninety-four percent of the registered growers are contracted.