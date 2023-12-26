PMI’s Strategy Multi-Pronged: Baker

Philip Morris International is set to introduce LEVIA, a tobacco-free product boasting a cellulose-based composition with nicotine, aiming to reduce harm significantly compared to conventional cigarettes.

In an interview with Daily News Egypt, Gizelle Baker, PMI’s vice president of global scientific engagement, emphasized the company’s commitment to offering satisfying alternatives to smokers, understanding the complexity of breaking the smoking habit. PMI’s strategy, she noted, involves varied device types, price points, flavors, and addressing rituals associated with smoking.

Designed as a nicotine-delivery system resembling e-cigarettes but without tobacco, LEVIA emits 99 percent fewer harmful chemicals than cigarettes, according to PMI. Paired with the ILUMA device, LEVIA aims to provide a sensory smoking experience while minimizing health risks. PMI’s approach to reducing secondhand smoke involves eliminating smoke production by not burning tobacco.

Bakes said PMI envisions a smoke-free future by eliminating combustion, not necessarily tobacco or nicotine. The company aims to diversify its portfolio beyond smoking-related products into wellness and healthcare sectors, leveraging expertise gained from tobacco research. This transition includes exploring new smoke-free products beyond oral, tobacco-heating systems and vape options, according to Baker.

The company’s acquisitions in drug manufacturing indicate a shift towards diverse offerings beyond tobacco. PMI foresees future innovative products based on scientific advancements and customer satisfaction across both device and consumable categories.