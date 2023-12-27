2023 Premium Cigar Imports Similar to 2022 Data

A recent report by the Cigar Association of America (CAA), an industry trade group, found that the United States imported a total of 338.87 million premium cigars between January and September 2023. The amount is only 2.61 million cigars less than the number imported during the same period in 2022. This represents a decrease of 0.8 percent.

“As of the end of the third quarter this year, premium imports have climbed back to near breakeven when comparing this year with the third quarter in 2022,” said Daniel Cotter, chief statistician for CAA, in a press release. “The data show the low point when comparing this year to last year was at the end of April. As of 4/30/23, premium imports were down almost 7 percent year-over-year (YOY).”

Nicaragua continues to be the top supplier of premium cigars to the U.S. with 181.41 million premium cigars imported in the first nine months, accounting for roughly 53.5 percent of all imports.

The Dominican Republic, which accounts for 30.7 percent of imports, has had increased exports for most of 2023, compared to 2022.

In order to surpass 2022 imports, the U.S. would need to import an average of 41 million cigars per month. CAA calculates its numbers based on both the import data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Customs Services, as well as information from cigar companies themselves.