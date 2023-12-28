Morocco to Cap Cigarette Deliveries

Morocco will tighten regulations on cigarette sales starting Jan. 1, 2024, reports Morocco World News.

The new rules set maximum levels of substances in domestically sold cigarettes. Tar content will be capped at 10 milligrams, nicotine at 1 milligram and carbon monoxide at 10 milligrams.

The Customs and Indirect Taxes Administration announced that all cigarettes must be accompanied by laboratory analysis results from accredited laboratories.

Earlier this month, the Commission for the Approval of Manufactured Tobacco Product Prices approved a hike in cigarette prices. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, smokers will pay an additional MAD1 ($0.10) to MAD2 per cigarette pack.

Morocco’s budget calls for an increase in the domestic consumption tax on tobacco from MAD100 in 2022 to MAD 550 by 2026.

Tax authorities expect to collect about MAD12.5 billion from manufactured tobacco sales in 2023, up 5.82 percent from the amount earned in 2022.