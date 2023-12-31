BAT Nigeria Pays Anti-Competition Fine

British American Tobacco has settled a $110 million fine imposed for abusing its market dominance in Nigeria, reports The Leadership.

In Dec. 30 statement, BAT’s external affairs director for west and central Africa, Odiri Erewa-Meggison, said the penalty pertained to an investigation previously disclosed by the company in its 2022 annual report and updated in its half-year report for June 30, 2023.

Nigeria’s Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) started investigating BAT in 2020 and obtained a federal court order to search multiple BAT sites and those of service providers for evidence used in a forensic analysis.

Among other transgressions, BAT had penalized retailers for providing equal platforms for its competitors’ products, according to the FCCPC.

The competition watchdog will monitor BAT for 24 months to ensure appropriate behavior and business practice consistent with prevailing competition laws and tobacco control efforts.

The fine, which is not eligible for appeal, is the highest ever levied by the Nigerian competition commission.

Erewa-Meggison further acknowledged the monitorship and awareness campaigns stipulated in the consent order, confirming that BAT Nigeria has fully cooperated with the FCCPC’s appointed service providers.