UK: Levies for Vapes to be Unveiled in March Budget

A new tax will hit vapers in the United Kingdom despite warnings it will punish people who have switched to e-cigarettes after quitting smoking.

The plans for the levy, which will likely increase the cost of vaping liquid by at least a quarter, will be unveiled in the Budget in March.

A government source told The Mirror it was now almost inevitable that a tax on vaping will be introduced as part of the Spring Budget, which Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will announce on March 6.

Ministers are looking to copy European countries such as Germany and Italy that already have levies on vapes.

A 10ml bottle of e-liquid, which a typical vaper would get through in a week, costs around £4 at present. In Germany, a £1.40 vape tax is slapped on 10ml bottles, with plans to double this to £2.80 in 2026.

Italy, which in 2014 became the first country to tax e-cigarette fluid, charges a £1.10 levy on 10ml bottles.