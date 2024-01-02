A Brighter Future

Much ink has been devoted to the dichotomy presented by electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS)—are they a friend or a foe?

For several years now, we have seen a surge of a variety of different e-cigarette products, overrunning the U.S. commerce both legally and illegally. The question remains for some, including our regulator: Do they serve as an alternative to traditional combustible cigarettes, or do they serve as an initiator for youth and young adults? This dichotomy revolves heavily around the authorization of and use of flavored e-cigarette/e-liquid products.

Continuously, and in my opinion, rightfully so, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) presents manufacturers with marketing denial orders that state things like “… your PMTA lacks sufficient evidence demonstrating that your flavored ENDS will provide a benefit to adult users that would be adequate to outweigh the risks to youth.” To demonstrate this, a reliable and robust study must be conducted. “Reliable and robust” means different things with each of the different scientific areas contained within an application. For the behavioral sciences, it means using a design that inherently has a level of methodological and statistical control, such as a randomized control trial, known in our scientific area as a “between-subjects experimental design.”

To address the CTP’s concerns and gain a better understanding of the effects of flavored e-cigarettes, the research team at Applied Research and Analysis Company (ARAC) conducted a three-month randomized experimental study. This study was sponsored by Accorto Regulatory Solutions, in conjunction with Freenoms, an e-liquid manufacturer and subsidiary of Lotus Vaping Technologies, creator of the Nomenons e-liquid. In this article, we will explore the key findings and insights from this study, shedding light on how flavored e-cigarettes may influence adult smokers’ habits and vapes’ potential as a smoking cessation tool.