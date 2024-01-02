Difficult Dynamics

The oriental leaf business struggles with adverse weather conditions and farmer attrition.

By Stefanie Rossel

“Complex” is probably the word that best describes the prevailing situation for classical oriental tobacco. In 2023, the sector again struggled with adverse weather conditions and farmer retention.

“A shared challenge faced by all countries in the current season is the impact of adverse weather conditions,” comments Stelios Grigoriadis, regional director of Europe at Alliance One International (AOI).

“The crop encountered difficulties early on with an extended rainy season, reducing transplanted acreage. Subsequently, an exceptionally dry and hot summer exacerbated the situation, resulting in volume losses for the industry ranging from 10 percent to 30 percent in specific countries. These weather-related challenges have been a common denominator in the diminished crop volumes across the region.”

The current crop volumes in the four principal cultivating countries for classical oriental tobacco, comprised of Turkiye, Greece, Bulgaria and North Macedonia, will likely to be down, says Grigoriadis, marking a departure from the trends observed in the preceding two years to three years. “This decline is attributed to different factors influencing each country’s production landscape.”

AOI emphasizes that its production estimates provide only a snapshot of the current expectations, adding that external variables may play a significant role in shaping the results. The company expects market leader Turkiye to produce 50,400 tons this season compared with 51,320 tons in 2022 and more than 55,000 tons under typical weather conditions.

AOI anticipates 37,500 tons of the Izmir variety, basically flat from the 37,450 tons recorded in the previous year. It projects the Samsun crop to decline from 3,575 tons in 2022 to 3,000 tons in 2023.

Basma dropped from 1,645 tons in the 2022 crop to 1,400 tons in the current season while Turkish Prilep increased from 850 tons in 2022 to 2,250 tons in 2023. East Izmir declined from 7,800 tons in 2022 to 6,250 tons in the current season.

Weather conditions played a crucial role in determining the quality of the different varieties. Izmir experienced a negative impact on quality compared to previous years, primarily due to the hot and dry summer conditions. “This reflects a deviation from the standards observed in earlier crops,” says Grigoriadis.

By contrast, the quality of Samsun and Basma was positively impacted. “The warm and favorable weather conditions during the curing period have contributed to an improvement in the quality of these varieties,” observes Grigoriadis. “This positive influence underscores the importance of climate factors during critical stages of cultivation.”

The East Izmir variety remained stable in terms of quality, according to Grigoriadis.