Endgame Over

Public health experts expressed shock at the retraction, calling it “public health vandalism,” a “disastrous, terrible move” and a “squandered opportunity.” Marewa Glover, director of the Centre of Research Excellence: Indigenous Sovereignty and Smoking, takes a different view. “There was no real-world evidence for any of these policies,” she says. “No one in the world knows what would have resulted or what positive or negative consequences would have occurred. We can surmise what modeling does. Data for 2022/2023 shows smoking prevalence is continuing its decline. The 40 percent of adults living in the least deprived neighborhoods are already below 5 percent. Even the 40 percent in the most deprived areas are around 10 percent. Smoking prevalence among under 18-year-olds was already very low.”

The ban on sales of tobacco to adults aged 18-plus, she adds, was not going to take effect until 2027. “Some jurisdictions already have restricted tobacco sales to persons who have obtained the age of 21 years or over. So, there was plenty of time for future governments to repeal it before it ever impacted adults.”

She says that the big economic and social impact of the Action Plan would come from the reduction of tobacco retailers to 600 in a nation nearly as big as Japan. “What’s more, the convenience store industry retailers of combustible tobacco products—and a majority now also sell a limited range of vaping products—are largely owned by small family-owned businesses popular with our New Zealand Indian/Asian population. Many would have reportedly suffered loss because of loss of impulse trade as buyers of cigarettes were lost. The reduction to only 599 stores was due to take effect on July 1, 2024.”

The measure did not include a phase-in time, compensation or financial assistance to those affected, according to Glover. “My research on the robberies of stores for tobacco products highlighted the serious injuries and harm this sector was already experiencing due to the burgeoning black market demand for tobacco,” she says.

The third radical change, according to Glover, was the ban on the sale of tobacco products containing more than 0.8 mg/g of nicotine from April 1, 2024. “This would have rendered tobacco cigarettes useless—well before the sinking lid on age of purchase began to take effect,” she says. “Insufficient real-world evidence exists to inform the public and policymakers of the implications of such a policy. Evidence would need to consider the social and cultural implications as well as the health benefits. Is it really necessary, especially given the costs and risks, when effective and attractive—to the consumer, at their cost—pathways to very low smoking prevalence exist, such [as] has been proven in Sweden, Norway and Iceland?”

The new government has proposed to reform the regulation of vaping and smokeless tobacco products. Among other measures, it wants to reverse the previous government’s ban on oral nicotine pouches and snus and tax only smoked tobacco products. The restrictions on disposable vaping products are going ahead but with more serious penalties for anyone selling vaping products to under 18-year-olds, and consideration will be given to requiring vape vendors to obtain a liquor license.

According to Glover, some subgroups are already at or below the smoke-free 2025 prevalence goal of 5 percent. “If tobacco harm reduction (THR) was fully adopted, then 5 percent is possible nationally,” she says. Allowing oral nicotine products and exempting noncombustible products from New Zealand’s high tobacco taxes, she believes, would allow manufacturers to reduce the prices for tobacco-heating products, making them more accessible to people who smoke. Oral nicotine pouches and snus would give people another smoking cessation option. “Based on the experience of Iceland and Sweden, we could expect New Zealand to experience ongoing rapid reductions in smoking prevalence,” says Glover.