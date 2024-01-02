McKinney Specialty Labs launched

Jan. 1, 2024, marked the official launch of McKinney Specialty Labs, a scientific organization with expertise in testing nicotine and other aerosolized products.

“We are excited to announce the launch of McKinney Specialty Labs and to offer our scientific knowledge and regulatory expertise to support the growing market of inhalable products across different industries,” said Willie McKinney, CEO. “We believe that our commitment to science, quality, innovation and customer service makes us a preferred aerosol testing provider for companies of all sizes.”

McKinney Specialty Labs provides a wide range of testing and consulting services to ensure that product quality and performance are maintained throughout the life cycle of the product: chemical analysis, physical testing, microbiological testing, toxicology testing and regulatory compliance.

McKinney Specialty Labs employs nearly 100 experienced scientists and technicians with expertise in aerosol science, analytical chemistry, toxicology and regulatory compliance. The lab is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and adheres to strict quality standards.