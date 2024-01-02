Firstly, “exploration.” This is about which research questions are asked—or not asked—in the first place and why. In many ways, this is the most critical part of the scientific process because it can set, shape or sink a policy agenda. It should be driven by organized curiosity, the alter ego of organized skepticism. But too often, the control over the questions is governed by forces other than curiosity in the public interest. Why has there been so little curiosity about the countries with the lowest smoking rates or most rapid declines, such as Sweden? The halving of cigarette sales in Japan in just 10 years has attracted minimal interest (though with some notable exceptions), but why? Are researchers flocking to New Zealand to understand the dramatic decline in Maori smoking driven by the uptake of vaping? No, the research community has been distracted by its favored “endgame” measures.

Another example is the expenditure of at least $100 million researching “very low-nicotine cigarettes,” mainly through a series of trials. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s enthusiasm for rulemaking in this area drove the research. But after a company, 22nd Century, put these products on the market, there was minimal interest in understanding the consumer reaction. Why? Surely, this should inform the nicotine rulemaking process. Poor questions can exclude important issues or contain false, unsurfaced assumptions. For example, the U.K. recently asked the research community “What can we do to reduce youth vaping?” But do they want to reduce youth vaping if it increases adult smoking? What about young people who would be smoking if they were not vaping? The question limits the possible answers and excludes much we should be curious about.

A final example is the extraordinary lack of interest in the reasons why there is a demand for nicotine and, therefore, why it is likely to persist. In my view, users experience positive hedonistic, functional and therapeutic effects, which underpin the demand. But curiosity in this area has been suppressed beneath a crude narrative of “addiction.”