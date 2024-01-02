Putting Faith in Cessation

The role of religion in encouraging smoking cessation

By Cheryl K. Olson

The start of a new year is a perennially popular marker for initiating change. This includes fresh attempts to quit smoking. To that end, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website features a multilingual “New Year, New Possibilities: Start Living a Smokefree Life Today!” advice and resources page.

A study of 2018–2020 social media posts expected to find the Covid-19 pandemic linked to more posts on quitting. Nope. Instead, New Year’s resolutions made a difference.

There’s nothing magic about a new year, of course. But setting some sort of targeted quit date does seem to increase motivation to follow through. A date in the near future—say, a couple of weeks away—seems best. Making a public commitment to quit, and preparing coping aids and skills, may also help.

The best thing about New Year’s resolutions is that they provide another chance to try. Research suggests that encouraging more quit attempts adds up to more success. Finding ways to do this is especially important for people who aren’t particularly motivated to quit in the near future.

One often-overlooked path to encourage the discouraged or unmotivated to make quit attempts comes from religious observations. Major world religions have days every year where smoking is discouraged or forbidden.

“Jews don’t smoke for 25 hours on Yom Kippur,” says Derek Yach, a physician who focused on smoking cessation at the World Health Organization and the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. “Muslims refrain during daylight for the month of Ramadan. Some Christians stop during Lent.”

“This raises the question of how people who smoke can continue quitting post the fast,” Yach adds. “How could you build on that?”

The role of religion in encouraging smoking cessation deserves a closer look. And what, if anything, do we know about how major religions feel about tobacco harm reduction, including vaping?