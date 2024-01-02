Tracing Their Tracks

One trap that can spring when you start thinking about consumer logistics is that which I have moved close to above. Although the words logical and logistical are superficially similar in form, they have different roots, though you might expect that a good hand would be made of applying logical concepts to logistics. But, as can be seen, the logistics applied to the retail sales of cigarettes and alcohol are not logical, though they apparently appear to make sense to some people, perhaps because we live in an irrational world.

Logistics, I guess, is largely about choice. If you grow tobacco inland and want to export it, you and your customer must weigh up whether you should, in the name of efficiency, send your leaf by truck or train, to which port and company you should send it and to which carrier you should entrust it. But at the consumer end of the logistics chain, there is very little in the way of choice, at least in England. A combination of manufacturer efficiencies, and the imposition of unconscionable levels of taxes and pointless tar and nicotine delivery-level limits have meant that cigarettes are all largely the same.

Successive governments, while superficially criticizing the major tobacco manufacturers, have contrived to squeeze the logistical channels and hand to those manufacturers an almost closed market that cannot in any way be justified on the grounds of reducing the risks to smokers. Limiting the range of cigarettes has had no benefit for smokers. But limiting the range of cigarettes has benefited tobacco manufacturers while de facto limiting the number of manufacturers on the market has made the government’s tax collection much more cost effective and provided bigger targets for tobacco control, which can rightly point out that there are almost no cigarette manufacturing jobs available in England and, setting aside taxes, only costs. Logistical logic apparently has it that it is better to transport cigarettes across Europe and what is known here as the English Channel while the world drives nonchalantly past 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming and environmental catastrophe.

I don’t believe what we are expected to swallow about there being no safe level of tobacco consumption but a safe level of alcohol consumption, an idea that is used to support proposals to limit the sale of the tobacco but not of alcohol. The government in England, which says that people should limit alcohol consumption to 14 units a week, would have conniptions if anybody set a limit of 14 cigarettes a week. But in a country where more than 90 percent of people spend their lives in polluted air, 14 cigarettes a week is going to be neither here nor there. But again, the logistics do not reflect this. While alcohol is on open sale, cigarettes are not, and now, noises are being made about limiting the number of retail outlets allowed to sell the latter, something that the good and the great will no doubt latch onto in due course and something that will simply increase the inconvenience for smokers and the polluting, environment-wrecking distances they will drive to obtain their cigarettes. If there is one thing that should be left to the market, it is the number of retail outlets that sell a particular consumer product.

Of course, you don’t have to visit a local retail store to obtain your cigarettes. You have other logistical options open to you, some of which will help preserve your footwear. You can buy them while you are on an overseas holiday or make a special trip across the Channel to buy them—by car if you are not concerned about the environment. And you can also buy them online if you are reasonably technically literate, and once bought, they can be delivered to your home or your workplace, even to the pub, though you will have to smoke them outside, possibly at a distance greater than that from which they were delivered.