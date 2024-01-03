Liquid Makers Get Another Shot at PTMA

Two e-liquid companies will be able to resubmit their marketing applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration following a court ruling, reports Bloomberg Law.

On Jan. 3, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that the FDA acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in rejecting the premarket tobacco product applications (PMTA) of Wages and White Lion Investments, doing business as Triton Distribution, and Vapetasia for approval to sell their products in the United States.

The agency “sent manufacturers of flavored e-cigarette products on a wild goose chase,” telling them what would be needed to approve their products, and then denying all applications, the court said in an opinion by Judge Andrew S. Oldham. The FDA “never gave petitioners fair notice that they needed to conduct long-term studies on their specific flavored products,” Oldham said.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Catharina Haynes said the agency “properly fulfilled its statutory mandate by considering the relevant portions of Petitioners’ PMTAs and coming to a reasonable conclusion that marketing Petitioners’ products is not appropriate for public health.”